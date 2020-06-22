Multi-sectoral approach to gender-based violence

Pretoria - Gender-based violence will continue to rise unless the criminal justice system, police and communities get behind the National Strategic Plan to end it. Dr Priscilla Gutura, head of Social Work and Criminology at the University of Pretoria, said while it was commendable that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not turn a blind eye to the scourge, his efforts would be in vain if not backed by action from everyone. Gutura said the plan provided a multi-sectoral, coherent strategic policy and programming framework to strengthen a co-ordinated national response to gender-based violence and femicide by the government. She said a lot however still needed to be done starting with the criminal justice system. “Laws and policies that make violent behaviour an offence send a message to society that it is not acceptable. And despite South Africa having the most comprehensive policies and laws on gender-based violence, victims are still let down systematically and structurally,” she said.

“We need to see perpetrators being punished for their offences.”

Speaking of the impact of lockdown regulations on the problem, Gutura said while the relationship between alcohol abuse and the perpetration of gender-based violence often went hand-in-hand, alcohol was not the root cause.

If anything, Gutura said gender-based violence was about power and control and the choice an abusive partner or family member or any perpetrator made.

“These perpetrators would abuse the women under level 5 and 4 when they did not have alcohol and now they are abusing them because they have it. Really, there is no difference in their treatment of women.

“However, it should be noted that indeed alcohol increased the frequency and severity of violence.”

Gutura said if anything, the lockdown had resulted in job losses and financial difficulties which placed anxiety and strain on already strained families.

Head of the Institute for Gender Studies at Unisa Professor Nokuthula Mazibuko said the entire globe was battling the scourge of gender-based violence.

Mazibuko said even though the Covid-19 pandemic had brought along stresses, gender-based violence had become so ingrained in communities that they were no longer shocked by recent reports.

“We’re no longer shocked by these things and maybe if we start being embarrassed we might start doing what we’re not.”

She said men who were beneficiaries of patriarchy needed to not only speak out against the pandemic, but act to put a stop to it in their daily lives.

“No culture says to kill and rape women and children. This way of life is learned behaviour and we can, and must unlearn it.

“The judiciary has a role as the peacemaker to correct this behaviour and it can only do so if it is fair and just. Unfortunately it is not.”

Pretoria News