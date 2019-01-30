Municipal Demarcation Board chairperson Jane Thupana. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The Municipal Demarcation Board has issued a warning of possible unrest ahead of the general elections. Board chairperson Jane Thupana said protests were likely to erupt in areas previously affected by the contested demarcation board decisions.

She said some disruptive incidents had already been experienced during the voters' registration drive on weekend.

In Vuwani some people reportedly boycotted the voters' registration because they were still disgruntled about the board decision regarding their municipal boundaries.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Wednesday, Thupana said the warning to the IEC was "to caution them as they plan for elections."

"Unfortunately whenever we approach the elections there are areas which are declared no-go zones," she said.

To avoid tension in those areas, she suggested that constant communication with the government was important because the government was responsible for the formulation of legislation.

"This is because the fact of the matter is that communities still have wounds, aggrieved by the decisions we took," she said.

In the past, the affected communities complained about lack of consultations before the implementation of demarcation.

In most instances, the affected communities would resort to the court for intervention.

Thupana said: "If you were to stick to the law you would have consultation for 14 days, but we go beyond (the prescribed period), we even go for months doing consultation but it is still inadequate."

She said the courts can't be the only avenues available for resolving disputes and hoped that the legislative review of demarcation processes would bring about solutions to problems.

Pretoria News