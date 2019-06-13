A file picture of Denzil Jafta hanging up a T-shirt with the face of his dead son Dean at his home in Eersterust. File photo: Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The two men accused of murdering 20-year-old Dean Jafta by shooting him eight times execution-style in the neck were in close range of where his body was found in Midrand on the night of the killing. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria heard evidence on Wednesday regarding the cellphone movements of Mark Billy Booysen and Claude Marais.

Marais has, meanwhile, died following an unrelated shooting incident in Eersterust.

Booysen this week pleaded not guilty to the May 19, 2017, killing of Jafta. He chose to remain silent regarding his defence.

An expert analysed the cellphone movements of both men on the night of the alleged murder. It appeared from the cellphone towers which registered the calls, that Booysen and Marais moved in close range of each other.

Their phone records also placed them very close to the Midrand scene where Jafta’s body was later discovered. It was also established that Jafta’s phone was switched off at 6.05pm that day.

Tollgate gantries also reflected that Jafta’s car passed through on the N1 towards Midrand and again reflected his car passed the gantries later that night, back to Pretoria.

The court, meanwhile, heard evidence relating to a second murder in which Booysen was allegedly also involved.

It is claimed that Eersterust resident Ulrich Heugh was shot dead in his bed a few months after the Jafta killing, and that the same gun used in the execution of Jafta, was used to kill Heugh.

