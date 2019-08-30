Caiphus Semenya will be performing at the Moretele Park Tribute Concert. Sizwe Ndingane African News Agency Archives

Pretoria - Last-minute preparations to make sure the annual Moretele Park Tribute Concert tomorrow is a day to remember on its 25th anniversary were well on track yesterday. The festival, which has been a popular calendar event for Tshwane residents ushering in the spring season year on year, promises to be even bigger and better this year.

While keeping the line-up jam-packed with legendary jazz musicians and crowd favourites Bhudaza, Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbuli, organisers Drakensberg Promotions have taken it even further this year by bringing back the likes of legendary Afro-pop group Malaika.

The reason for this, they said, was to support local artists, but also look into introducing youth to the music industry through various initiatives.

In conjunction with the City of Tshwane, Department of Arts and Culture, White Star, Gauteng Tourism and others, the music business workshops, which took place last Saturday, were designed as a panel discussion and presented by top industry professionals aimed at musicians and others in the industry eager to know more about the business of music.

The workshops covered business operations, event production, royalties and the latest trends in the music industry.

Artists such as the iconic late Hugh Masekela, who has over the years graced the festival, in 2016 stressed the importance of festivals like these to promote local content.

Mbulu, also a regular performer, previously noted how music was a tool that spoke to many Africans and united them.

Revellers can also expect to see the next generation of talent in the making, as emerging jazz artists and groups will also perform on the day.

The concert is an annual festival which is held at Moretele Park in Mamelodi. It was first launched at the Orlando stadium in Soweto in 1998 and has grown bigger and better each year with locals and visitors enjoying all the fun and excitement.

Visitors will enjoy the sounds of up-and-coming South African superstars, musicians and groups.

