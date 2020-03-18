NCOP will announce soon whether it favours putting Tshwane under administration

Pretoria - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will either tomorrow or Friday announce whether it is in favour or against a decision to put the City of Tshwane under administration. In the past two days members of NCOP hosted a meeting at Tshwane House with different stakeholders to hear their views regarding the decision. The stakeholders, who included political formations and civic organisations, shared differing views with parliamentarians. Chief Prince George Mahlangu, representing amaNdebele, expressed support for a move to dissolve council. He recounted his first-hand experience of how council proceedings degenerated into chaos over some months.

On January 16 he was joined by a group of activists calling themselves "elders" during a march at Tshwane House, where they submitted a memorandum of grievances.

They expressed disappointment regarding the state of political paralysis in the City.

Mahlangu said: "We welcome the decision taken to dissolve council. We have seen for ourselves that the parties can't find each other," he said.

Chairperson of the Progressive Professional Forum Tito Khalo, also welcomed the decision, he said by-elections would afford the electorate to put in charge a better municipality.

"The capital city is dirty and has become a dumping metro. This occurs in the presence of the metropolitan police force because they are led by an unqualified person," he said.

A representative of a youth formation in Mamelodi, Jeff Mogalane, praised the good work done by the DA-led administration.

He urged the provincial government to reconsider its decision to put the city under administration, saying it would be detrimental to the interest of young people.

He cited that the City held a Jacaranda Festival where young entrepreneurs could display their products free of charge.

"I am a product of this initiative and I believe dissolving the City will deny us opportunities to progress in what we have already started," Mogalane said.

Bongani Ncala, convenor of the ANC youth league in the inner-city, was in favour of council dissolution.

He lashed out at "inefficient leadership" under the DA-led administration, poor service delivery and rampant crime.

"Crime in the city has increased. There has been further establishments of institutions such as brothels.

"The role of metro police has been reduced to nothing but being security guards," he said.

