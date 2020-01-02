New life heralds the start of a new decade









Nshabiseng Mayaba gives her new year’s baby Boitumelo a kiss at the Tshwane District Hospital. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - 01.01.2020. That is the birthdate for a number of new year’s babies born yesterday. A total of 213 babies were delivered in Gauteng public healthcare facilities from midnight to midday yesterday. Of these, 118 were delivered at tertiary, regional and district hospitals with a further 56 at community health centres, according to the provincial authorities. The largest number for one hospital was 25 at Joburg’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Girls outnumbered boys overall, with 118 girls and 95 boys delivered.

Locally, Jubilee District Hospital welcomed three boys - including a set of twins. George Mukhari Academic Hospital delivered six boys and one girl, while Steve Biko Academic Hospital delivered one baby girl who is a premature. Five girls and a boy were born at Mamelodi Hospital.

The Pretoria News paid a visit to new mothers at the Tshwane District Hospital.

Nthabiseng Mayaba, a 24-year-old mother of two, said she named her daughter Boitumelo which means “joy” because that’s exactly what she brought to the family. Her daughter was the second one delivered at the hospital at 5:55am.

“The labour pains were all worth it because all I have in my heart now is joy in my heart,” she said.

Another mother of two, Mpho Moganedi, 28, named her son Musa because she said her pregnant journey was not an easy one.

“It is through God’s will that I delivered this healthy baby boy. I am overly joyed and this is a great way to kick off the year,” she said.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku congratulated mothers of new-born babies and emphasised the importance of breast-feeding, especially in the early months.

He also thanked the department’s health workers who had worked throughout the holiday period.

In Limpopo, 74 new year’s babies were welcomed between midnight and 6am yesterday, with 25 at provincial hospitals in North West.

These figures do not include babies born at private hospitals yesterday.

The babies will share the unusual birthdate of January 1, 2020 - the first day of the first month of a new decade.

Pretoria News