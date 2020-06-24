New R2.4 million pedestrian bridge for townships near Hammanskraal

Pretoria - For many years residents from Kudube and Marokolong townships near Hammanskraal used a rickety wooden bridge, built over a raging Apies River, to cross over to the other side. Their plight was, however, brought to end through the construction of the R2.4 million state-of-the-art pedestrian bridge. The Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo handed over the facility to the City of Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa during a ceremony attended by a small number of government officials. Mamabolo said the opening of the 150m long bridge was exciting for his department because it would link and enhance the smart mobility of the locals from the two townships. He said the footbridge would benefit workers walking on it on their way to work in the morning and in the evening when they go back home.

It would also alleviate the plight of learners, who previously risked their lives, walking on the precarious wooden bridge on their way to school.

Mamabolo said the bridge was playing both social and economic roles in the community.

"We are deeply delighted that we are handing over a state-of -the-art bridge to an almost semi-urban area like this," he said.

He further said there was a need to deploy security and install mass lighting around the vicinity as a deterrent to criminal activities.

He praised the contractor for being able to complete the work within three months despite delays caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mamabolo announced that there were plans in the pipeline to construct a recreational park near the bridge, saying that in the near future the department would come back to unveil the precinct.

Nawa expressed gratitude to the provincial government for the support it had shown since he took over as the head administrator in March.

He said the old bridge was a rotten wooden structure, which put the lives of residents in danger.

He also shared sentiment that the immediate surrounding around the bridge needed to be turned into a recreational facility.

Pretoria News