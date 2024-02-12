10-hour power outage to hit Bronkhorstspruit

Residents in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas have been informed about a 10-hour power outage on Saturday due to Eskom’s planned work involving a connection on an in-line strain tower. Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the City of Tshwane received a notification from Eskom about a planned power supply interruption.

The interruption is scheduled on February 17 and it is expected to last for 10 hours - from 7am to 5pm. “In the interest of safety, power supply will be shut down during this period,” Bokaba said. The affected areas will be Bronkhorstspruit, Ekangala, Kromdraai and Kwaggafontein.

Bokaba said: “Customers are advised to treat all electricity supply points as live at all times. The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused as a result of this planned power supply interruption.” Last month, Eskom left residents without power during a day-long major maintenance work carried out on the distribution network in Bronkhorstspruit. Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink announced that the City has put out a Request for Information notice to potential independent power producers interested in alternative energy generation.

This, he said, was part of ongoing efforts to move Tshwane closer to energy independence and stabilising the electricity supply to all communities. “The request invites interested parties to submit information on alternative and renewable energy solutions and technologies that the City can use to become less reliant on Eskom,” he said. Brink said it serves as an important information-sharing process and one of the key steps in issuing a detailed and evidenced-based request for proposal to diversify and secure our energy supply mix at the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations.

“The City is making progress in our journey to reduce the burden of load-shedding. Last month, the council approved the second Rooiwal report giving permission to proceed with the 40-year lease of Rooiwal power station and Pretoria West power station,”he said. He said through the lease the City would ensure that at least 1 000 MW of energy comes from alternative sources over the next three years. The closing date for the Request For Information is February 20 2024 and documents can be downloaded from both websites of the City and the National Treasury.