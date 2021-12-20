Academic institutions to train, develop Africa’s future government, political leaders

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has teamed up with the Apolitical Academy of Southern Africa (AASA) to begin what the two parties say is the work of enabling the continent to develop and realise the emergence of a new generation of political leaders capable of steering Africa into the future. The university recently announced it had signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Apolitical Academy Southern Africa, led by former DA MP Lindiwe Mazibuko, to collaborate on the training of ethical leaders in the country and the region overall.

The agreement will see the two parties working together in several areas to train and develop Africa’s future government and political leaders. They will also bring together each institution’s respective passion to foster the development and growth of future leaders in the public sector and political sphere. Associate Professor Victoria Graham, the Head of the Department of Political Sciences at the university, said the partnership between the two institutions was important because they both were committed to the promotion of active citizenship and the creation of ethical, strong, transformational leadership.

“There is an enduring need to contribute to the development of open, robust and good quality democratic societies in Africa and globally; we hope that we can contribute to this goal through our collaboration. “Africa is on track to account for half of the world’s population growth, and has the youngest population in the world. As such our continent needs more young emerging leaders to be at the forefront of policy discussions and decision-making.” “Young people have a critical role to play in creating structural economic and social change across the continent in order to improve the lives of its most vulnerable people," said Mazibuko, CEO and co-founder of AASA.

Mazibuko stressed the need for young people to be able to participate in policy discussions that sought solutions to the challenges that existed within society, so as to strengthen democracy and governance systems throughout the continent. “By supporting a new generation of ethical young public leaders, we can expand opportunities for them to play a critical role in building accountability for successful economic transformation, effective representation and excellence in the public service.” Tuks vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe added that although the task at hand was in no way an easy feat, the development of socially active, responsible citizens, and building a country, continent and world that nurtured the needs, dreams and aspirations of all were key priorities for them.

“This is certainly not an easy task in the face of myriad complex challenges, but that perhaps brings us back to the important part of it all which is finding solutions. “Problems are too sizeable to be dealt with individually but, when tackled collectively, and through partnerships that pool expertise and resources and foster learning, tangible results become achievable. “We look forward to our collaborative relationship with the Apolitical Academy, and to play a small role in co-creating a sustainable future together,” Kupe said.