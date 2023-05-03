Academic Thembeka Mtetwa has deep love for wildlife, concern about rhino poaching

Pretoria - Her love for wildlife and her concern about rhino poaching prompted Thembeka Mtetwa, who recently graduated with a PhD in veterinary science during the University of Pretoria’s Autumn Graduation ceremonies, to join this noble profession. She shared her journey from public schools where there was “limited or no access to resources” to becoming a published academic.

Mtetwa, who is a lecturer in the Department of Anatomy and Physiology in the Faculty of Veterinary Science, told the Pretoria News that she remembered the first time she saw a rhino in the wild, and it took her breath away. “When I became aware of the current rhino poaching crisis I knew I had to do something about it. But to do something about it, I knew I had to be part of a research team that was undertaking important work that focuses on the welfare and survival of wildlife, particularly those animals threatened by illegal poaching, such as rhinoceros.” Thembeka Mtetwa’s studies exposed her to researchers doing fascinating and diverse research on the effect of different anaesthetic drugs on wild animals in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Supplied This led her to work at the Centre for Veterinary Wildlife Research, Faculty of Veterinary Science.

“I learnt that this centre is dedicated to this goal and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.” Mtetwa said there are a lot of challenges which wildlife vets face. “One of the biggest problems is when we, as wildlife vets, need to immobilise or anaesthetise rhinos that are threatened, for example by poaching, and the drugs used can cause problems with their breathing.

“This can result in not getting enough oxygen into the blood. Ultimately the aim of my PhD research is to uncover the best ways to monitor oxygen in the blood when rhinos are immobilised or anaesthetised.” In sharing her wisdom, Mtetwa said any student who hopes to obtain a degree needs the love and support of family, friends, supervisors and faculty administrative staff. “My biggest supporter was my late grandfather, who was extremely proud of me even before I had accomplished anything. My parents and siblings inspire me with their love and support.”

She said they constantly remind her to be confident in herself and her abilities. She was born and raised in Soweto, and matriculated from Letsibogo Girls High School. “I went to public schools in Soweto, where there was limited or no access to resources, which became an obstacle when it came to reading and writing, and my research, public speaking and presentation skills.” Yet despite the odds, Mtetwa not only went on to university, but excelled as an academic who has been published in international journals and now has a doctorate to her name.

And if that isn’t enough, she was also appointed as a lecturer for UP’s New Generation of Academics Programme, established by the Department of Higher Education to foster young academics. “This appointment allows me to contribute to society through teaching and research,” she said. For Mtetwa, choosing to study at UP was a no-brainer.

“UP is an internationally renowned university and has the only veterinary sciences faculty in South Africa. “After completing my undergraduate studies, I became a National Research Foundation intern at UP, where I shadowed and assisted Professor Leith Meyer with research. He not only encouraged me to pursue postgraduate studies, but also ignited my love and interest for physiology and medicine.”

She then registered for a Master of Science degree in the Department of Paraclinical Sciences under Meyer’s supervision. “My studies exposed me to a team of researchers doing fascinating and diverse research on the effect of different anaesthetic drugs on wild animals in the Kruger National Park.” This inspired her doctoral research.

Her PhD focused on assessing the reliability of methods used to determine arterial oxygen-haemoglobin saturation in immobilised southern white rhinoceros. However, her achievements have not come without a few challenges, of which time management and maintaining a healthy work-life balance were two of the hurdles. The Covid-19 restrictions also added to her sometimes uphill battle.

“I had to cope with being isolated from friends and family, and having to delay data collection for a full year due to the pandemic,” she recalled. Mtetwa was appointed as a lecturer in the Department of Anatomy and Physiology at UP in February. She also undertakes physiology-related research.Her dream is to establish a laboratory that focuses on oxygen transport in various species to enable researchers to detect, monitor, manage and improve blood and tissue oxygenation levels in mammals. She listed “patience, resilience and confidence” as attributes that have assured her academic success.

“My ambitions and goals motivate me to keep working harder, and I accept criticism and failure as that allows me to learn and grow.” She also understands the benefits of delayed gratification and working hard to achieve her end goal. “That has made me more resilient.”