Activists want Women’s Month used to end gender-based violence

Pretoria - Activists in the City of Tshwane have challenged society to step up and use this Women's Month to put an end to all the gender- based violence against women. With the country having seen an increase of 1.7% in sexual offences according to the 2019/2020 crime stats released by Minister of Police Bheki Cele last week, they said there couldn't be a better time to unite against this illness. Cele revealed that South Africa has seen an increase of 706 cases, taking the total from 41 583 to 42 289, while sexual assault cases have also gone up from 7437 to 7749. Subsequently, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said as people will be celebrating Women's Month, this was a good time to reflect on gender-based violence. He said: "There is no doubt that gender-based violence is on the increase and in my opinion not enough is done to protect our women. The promised laws and the strengthening of laws has surely not taken place because day in and day out we hear more stories of gender-based violence cases being reported.

"At the same time I think it is important for communities and the public to take up the responsibility and play their part.

“Men must take a stand against this problem as well; far too many men are quiet and far too many men are not raising their voices. I encourage every South African to stand up and ensure that we end gender-based violence."

Ambramjee said President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken about this problem numerous times but it appears that the legislators might be working too slowly in the implementation and strengthening of laws to protect women.

#NotInMyName general-secretary Themba Masango said it was worrisome that the country was still dealing with the issue of gender-based violence against women and children so many years after democracy.

He said it was clear that gender-based violence was still a problem in South Africa and even the MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko revealed in June that from the 5082 cases of gender-based violence opened in Gauteng police stations, 3373 arrests were made but only 204 convictions were achieved.

President of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association Oupa Mthombeni said the group has been encouraging communities to report abusive men that engage in gender-based violence

Mthombeni said a lot more awareness was still needed for the message against gender-based violence to stick, but generally people can and must do better.

Pretoria News