Alarm raised about rising crime around Voortrekker Monument

Pretoria - Stakeholders living around the Voortrekker Monument have raised the alarm about rising crime in the vicinity after reports of armed robberies targeting visitors and staff on two separate occasions. Kingsley Wakelin, MMC for corporate and shared services in the City of Tshwane, expressed shock at the recent robberies, saying the situation was unacceptable and could not be allowed to continue unabated.

He said the city and the monument would join hands in tackling the scourge of crime in the area. “As the MMC responsible for operational matters in region 3 of the city, I am deeply concerned about the sharp increase in crime in and around the Voortrekker Monument,” Kingsley said. The monument was one of the city’s most prominent landmarks, and visited and enjoyed by local and international visitors alike, he said.

But over the past few years, the monument has experienced an increase in crime and vandalism which has threatened the safety of employees, visitors and the integrity of the monument itself, he added. On Friday, Kingsley met Dr Danie Langner, managing director of the Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge, and representatives from the monument to discuss various options to increase security and keep the monument and the surrounding nature reserve safe for employees and visitors. “The meeting was extremely productive, and I believe that we have laid a strong foundation for future collaboration,” he said.

In the coming weeks, stakeholders would host workshop strategies on the way forward with several city departments, including economic development, environment, property, and tourism. “I am also very impressed with the proactive measures that the monument has taken to ensure the safety of its staff and tourists who visit this iconic structure. “Taking the city’s current financial constraints into account, we now, more than ever, welcome non-governmental organisations and communities to take hands with the City and work together to bring positive change,” he said.