All TorQue MuziQ thinks about is music

Pretoria - To put it mildly, TorQue MuziQ is music, and music is him. As he puts it, the musician, DJ and producer he is today was conceived out of a love for music. Over the years, it evolved to a point where he goes to bed at night thinking about music and the next hit song.

And when the sun rises in the morning, music is all he thinks about. “So, automatically, my body and soul is connected to music. That’s how I do it and that’s what keeps me going,” said TorQue MuziQ, born Thabiso Clifford Popela in Tzaneen, Limpopo. Now wiser and aged 30, he has since relocated to Gauteng and closer to opportunities to take his career to greater heights. He is based in Tembisa and Vosloorus these days.

He winds back the clock: “When I was young, I used to stand next to a twin plate stove and start DJing and performing for my sister. “She used to scream and dance because I used to create a beat with my mouth. This was the time when vinyl was introduced to the streets. “During 2006, I was introduced to Automix and Fruity Loops 3 softwares. I learned them both, but my interest was more into production, making music.”

TorQue MuziQ said there were many artists who inspired him back then - and there are some newcomers as well. From old to new, the likes of Oskido, DJ Fresh SA, DJ Gregory, DJ Ganyani, DJ Sbu, Harrison Crump, Louie Vega, Black Coffee, Stimming, Da Capo, Chymamusique, Kususa, Enoo Napa, DJ Shimza, Darque, FKA Mash, Bekzin Terris, Lemon n Herb and many others have shaped and continue to shape the producer that he is. Of these, he singled out Enoo Napa, FKA Mash, Bekzin Terris, Lemon n Herb and Da Capo as some of the big names he would love to collaborate with in the future. On stage, he wishes to open for Zakes Bantwini.

His music, he said, was filled with soulful, tech and fun/dance. He also loves including emotions in his productions, because “that's what most of my life has been so far”. "I have to be spiritually connected to the song I am about to work on. I'm a very imaginary person and I always imagine how the next person would react when they listen to my song.“ TorQue MusiQ has had many dance-floor killers since he arrived on the music scene, but pushed to pick his best productions to date he mentioned Bella Ciao Afro Tech Remix and Pina Ya Bapostola.

To his fans, he said: “Thank you for your support and thank you for the love. You guys are always inspiring me to be better and better every day.” The star said he was appreciative of the way the internet has changed the face of music. “It has made it so much easier to get closer to people, even when they are far. “Every thing is easy now. It’s easy for us artists to spread our work and get more people in a short space of time. Technology has also made our music easier to be released and its admin is no longer complicated.”

Black Coffee is, to him, one of the consistent artists who has shown him and others that anything is possible if you believe, focus and put in the work. For him, the way to the top is simple: “Stand for what you believe is right, even if you are the only one standing. In addition, be yourself. And do what makes you happy. Never compare yourself with anyone. Be your own competition, be unique.” TorQue MusiQ also called for unity among musicians and producers. “We all do music and we are not in a competition. Every individual wants to succeed, and if we work together to make it we grow further.”