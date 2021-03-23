Ambulances burnt in petrol-bomb attack on Bestcare, Ambu-Link in Mountain View

Pretoria - Two ambulances were burnt and infrastructure damaged after two men hurled petrol bombs into the premises of Bestcare Ambulance Service and Ambu-Link in Mountain View. Bestcare EMS spokesperson Xander Loubser said the incident happened on their premises at around 8pm on Friday. “Two people threw what appeared to be home-made petrol bombs into our premises on to our emergency vehicles and ran off. The perpetrators were travelling in a white Renault Clio.” Loubser said the white Renault Clio had been spotted in the area travelling along Van Rensburg Street. It then made a U-turn after the occupants had thrown the petrol bomb. “Three minutes later, it was seen on Denyssen Avenue, travelling west with its hazard lights on.”

The company said it was working closely with private investigators to get to the bottom of the matter.

Last week, a petrol bomb was thrown into the Les Marais Spar by a customer who had been denied entry for not wearing a mask.

An elderly nurse was injured.

Loubser said customers and employees were inside the store at the time.

According to store manager Unathi Nkasana, the man was first denied entry by security staff at around 1pm. After a short “physical altercation”, the man left the scene, but he was far from done.

Nkasana said when he returned, he climbed on the cash register counters and jumped up and down before again being removed from the store.

This would not be the last staff and shoppers saw of the man, who drove off in a car.

In a massive escalation of events, the man allegedly returned a third time, got out of his car, and threw a petrol bomb next to one of the cashier counters. The man, who was allegedly intoxicated, was arrested and is in custody.

Pretoria News