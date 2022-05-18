ANC bigwig denies plotting jail time for protesters demanding better footbridge

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - An Mpumalanga ANC leader accused of collaborating with prosecutors to send protesters to prison for five years for demanding a better footbridge has rubbished the claims as untrue.

ANC deputy chief whip and chairperson of the finance and economic development portfolio in the provincial legislature, Million Makaringe, reacted to widespread rumours that he had a particular interest in the prosecution of protesters who demonstrated against the delivery of a footbridge in Kumani village outside Thulamahashe. This follows the Mhala Magistrate’s Court to dishing out heavy sentences to three people arrested during a service delivery protest last year. Xitsundzuxo Mhlanga, 25, Prince Ndlovu, 25, and Pleasure Mkhatshwa, 23, were each sentenced to five years in prison when they appeared on May 4.

“The entire community of Kumani is up in arms because we all know Makaringe was behind their sentencing. Before the arrests, he warned protesters that he knew prosecutors and would ensure anybody who protests against the delivery of the shoddy bridge gets a heavy sentence,” said a community leader, who asked not to be named. “There was a list of seven people that he said would be arrested. Eventually, two people and a third one who was not on the list were arrested and sentenced.”

The community members pleaded for their identities to be hidden as they fear Makaringe’s alleged proximity to law enforcement. “We initially thought he was kidding when he threatened us with prison sentences. Now we know what he is capable of. No one wants to mess with that guy. He is in charge of this area,” said another community member.

Makaringe told the Pretoria News that the community members were exaggerating his power. “I am not involved in the work of the courts and I certainly do not work with prosecutors. I’m a servant of the people. There is no way that I would even dream of making their lives hard. “I was born in Kumani Village and I went to school there, footing past the same river. I had socks with holes in them such that I’d be too embarrassed to take my shoes off when crossing the river with other children. Their struggle is my struggle. That is why I did everything in my power to ensure they have a bridge,” he said.

The deputy chief whip said he had worked as a councillor in Kumani between 2011 and 2016. “As their councillor I’ve always been at the forefront fighting for that bridge. When I joined the legislature I took my portfolio committee on an informal and formal site visit to the same area. Finally, the bridge was built but the community was unhappy because the construction company used culverts instead of columns. “This led to violent protests, but I would never influence any prosecutor. In fact, I feel the sentences are too harsh.

The court should have simply given them suspended sentences or fines. “Our people don’t need prison but information on service delivery. I have already started looking for a lawyer who can assist the community members with an appeal of their sentences.” Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa denied any conspiracy to hand the accused heavy sentences – the case against them was simply watertight.