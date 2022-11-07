ANC leader Muzi Manyathi gunned down at fuel station in Mpumalanga

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana has expressed shock at the assassination of Gert Sibande ANC leader Muzi Manyathi, who was gunned down at a fuel station in Mpumalanga.

Story continues below Advertisement

Manyathi, 41, was deputy chairperson of the ANC in the Gert Sibande region and a PR councillor at the Mkhondo Local Municipality. He was attacked at a fuel station in Piet Retief on Friday evening. His assailants fled the scene in a stolen vehicle that had fake number plates. “According to the report, a Mercedes-Benz occupied by two people, with registration number plates XTN 559 GP, was seen moving from one fuel pump to another without refilling.

“Manyathi reportedly bought something from the kiosk. It is said that one male occupant came out of the vehicle armed with a firearm and allegedly shot the victim multiple times at close range. The suspects then fled the scene using the vehicle,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli. Mdhluli said although police and paramedics were quickly notified about the incident, Manyathi was certified dead at the scene. “A murder case is being investigated. The Mercedes-Benz was later found abandoned next to a dam. The preliminary investigation indicates that the number plates on the vehicle seem not to be authentic, and it was discovered that the car was reported stolen in April this year at Brakpan in Gauteng.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has since assembled a team of experts in the field of investigation to probe the case. “No one has been arrested so far but police are working around the clock,” said Mdhluli. Manyathi’s friend, Manana, told his Facebook followers that the ANC leader was gunned down for his political convictions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am numb, (and I) barely slept a wink thinking of what has become of our politics. Why would they ambush my friend in cold blood just because of his political convictions? “The pain cuts so deep but God sure remains our remedy,” said Manana. “(Manyathi) remained a breadwinner to his family. He loved his people and his organisation and for that he was brutally murdered.

“I knew his conviction to serve and to serve diligently for I had led the ANC Youth League with him … I am convinced his killers made a fatal error. Comrade Manyathi’s ideas will permeate the everyday lives of society.” Manyathi’s shooting came in spite of a number of anti-violence messages the ANC has been spreading both in public and within the party itself. On Friday afternoon, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe held a media briefing aimed at updating the public on the party’s state of preparedness for the upcoming 55th national conference in December at Nasrec, Joburg.

In response to a media question, Mabe condemned political killings within the ANC. “Every member of the ANC must feel that this organisation is theirs and that they are safe in the ANC. The ANC has no room or home for criminals, those who are gun-crazy, who do funny things in our meetings. “We have called on our structures to investigate and act swiftly on those whose conduct is not befitting of cadres of the ANC.

“We are serious about that. We are going to maintain the same order when we go to the conference,” said Mabe. On Thursday, the provincial executive committee in Mpumalanga issued a statement condemning political violence following the murder of ANC branch member Norman Ngwenya, who was gunned down during a branch general meeting in Kanyamazane outside Mbombela last month. This past weekend, the ANC was forced to release yet another statement condemning the killing of another member.

“It is with great sadness and shock to learn of the brutal killing of the Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson Cde Muzi Manyathi. The Mpumalanga ANC is calling for the swift arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime. “We are calling on all ANC members to exercise restraint and allow the law-enforcement agencies to perform their duties without any hindrances. We demand justice for Comrade Muzi Manyathi and with humility, we send our deepest heartfelt condolences to the Manyathi family,” said ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa. Chirwa said those who killed Manyathi were cowards who belong behind bars.