ANC’s electoral committee bars Ace Magashule from contesting at the party’s elective conference in December

BALDWIN NDABA SUSPENDED ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and various party leaders in the nine provinces who face criminal charges in court are barred from contesting for election during the governing party’s elective conference in December.

This was announced by the ANC electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe when he addressed the media to announce the opening date for the nomination of the ANC top six and 80 members of the party’s national executive committee – the highest decision making body between conferences. While Motlanthe did not mention names – Magashule and others were among a list of ANC members who were charged with different offences ranging from corruption, fraud, money laundering in different courts of the country. Motlanthe said the ANC expected the highest ethical and moral standards from NEC leaders.

Any member may stand if an active member for at least 10 years, UNLESS: – They have been found guilty of, or charged with unethical or immoral conduct, any serious crime, or corruption. – A serious crime is one that could result in a prison sentence of longer than 6 months. A charge is defined as being charged in a court of law.

– Rule applies also to members who have been charged with any criminal offences in cases that are still being heard, or where a judgment or sentence is being appealed. – They have been found guilty by a Disciplinary Committee, and had membership suspended for any period in the last 10 years. Applies also where awaiting decision or appeal. He said the rules apply also to members who are temporarily suspended pending the outcome of court or disciplinary hearing, and to members on whose cases the Integrity Commission have completed and submitted a report and recommendation of suspension of membership, or stepping aside.

Motlanthe said the Electoral Committee must use these rules to vet all nominees on shortlist and exclude those affected. He, however, said if any of the excluded members were acquitted in the lead up to the conference, they may be nominated from the floor during the conference. Motlanthe said that such a member must be able to garner 25% of the vote for his or her name to be added on the list of candidates for the Top Six or added to a list of 200 people who will be elected to the 80-member NEC. ANC branch nominations start on September 7.