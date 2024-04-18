Annemarie Mostert crowned overall winner at Woman of Stature Awards

In an inspiring ceremony on April 13 at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Annemarie Mostert was honoured as the overall winner of the prestigious Woman of Stature Awards. Known for her exemplary contributions to education and business empowerment, Mostert secured the top prize in the Woman in Education and Training category and the grand prize of R100 000, generously sponsored by Zunaid Moti of MotiMoves.

Mostert, the powerhouse behind Mila Service, has revolutionised corporate South Africa with her innovative Environmental, Social, and Governance solutions. Her varied roles include serving as the CEO of Mila Services and Mila Academy, and her far-reaching influence in community development and education has significantly impacted over 1.85 million lives through her involvement in organisations like Rotary International and the Sesego Foundation NPC. Upon receiving her award, Mostert shared her gratitude and dedication, stating, "It is a great honour to be the overall winner of the Woman of Statute awards. I dedicate this to every woman who wakes up in the morning to make a difference in others, be it her children or the community.“

The ceremony also celebrated several other distinguished winners across different categories. They are Lifetime Achievement Award which went to Professor Elain Vlok for her lifelong commitment to community service, Fundraiser of the Year was awarded to Amanda John-Ncube for her exceptional efforts in mobilising resources for important causes, and Public Choice Award which was presented to Naledi Ramaboea, reflecting widespread public support and admiration for her impactful work. The Woman of Stature Awards are a core part of the Woman of Stature Community Impact Model, aiming to acknowledge and encourage women's significant contributions to society. This year's theme, "Recognition Elevates Credibility and Inspiration" highlighted the importance of acknowledging women who achieve and inspiring others to do the same.

Mostert's commitment to mentorship and empowerment aligns closely with the ethos of Woman of Stature. Her leadership and visionary approach have established her as a mentor within the organisation, poised to guide and inspire the next generation of influential women leaders. Reflecting on the awards, organisers emphasised the impact of such recognition on the broader community and the developmental initiatives that continue to feed back into society, promoting a cycle of empowerment and positive change. Mostert's remarkable legacy of tangible projects, such as the partnership with Toms to distribute over 1.3 million shoes to underprivileged children and the establishment of The National Eisteddfod Academy, ensures that her influence will be felt for many years to come.