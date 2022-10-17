Arrest in German tourist’s murder hailed

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - The arrest of a suspect implicated in the murder of 67-year-old German tourist, Jörg Schnarr, has been hailed as a breakthrough that will reassure tourists visiting Mpumalanga that they will be safe during the festive season.

Schnarr was fatally wounded during a botched hijacking along the R538 Numbi Road to the iconic Kruger National Park via the Hazyview area. The four armed men involved in the attack managed to get away, evading police for more than a week. Last Wednesday, police traced and arrested Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu, 35, in Mpumalanga’s capital, Mbombela. Nyalungu appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted hijacking.

“Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu has been remanded in custody until (this week Wednesday) for legal representation,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Mohlala said the arrest followed the questioning and releasing of three men who could not be linked to the crime. Meanwhile, various authorities in the province have welcomed Nyalungu’s arrest.

“We welcome the arrest of one suspect in connection with a terrible incident in which a German tourist was fatally shot while visiting the province with his family. “We welcome the hard work done by law enforcement agencies in ensuring that the perpetrators were found. We will continue to monitor this case as it progresses,” said Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency spokesperson Kholofelo Nkambule. Nkambule said the arrest would help restore the reputation of the province as a safe tourism destination for domestic and international guests.

“This tragic incident has affected the image of our destination but we will continue to work with various stakeholders, especially law enforcement agencies, to ensure that we provide a safe environment for tourists, especially as we start preparing for the festive season. “The festive season is a period in which we expect large traffic of tourists to our province. “We trust that continuous police visibility at various crime hotspots will go a long way in curbing crime against tourists,” she said.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe congratulated police for finally cracking the case. “Although the family is still deeply haunted by the incident, we believe the finalisation of the case and convictions of those responsible will bring them some relief. It will also assist them in finding closure,” said Shongwe. The MEC also thanked members of the public and the stakeholders who came forward with crucial information that assisted in the investigation of the murder.