Art competition winner Mondli Mbhele goes solo with ‘Ingoma Yothando’ at Pretoria museum

Pretoria - The winner of the 2022 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, Mondli Mbhele, will hold his first solo exhibition, Ingoma Yothando, alongside the Sasol New Signatures 2023 exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum from September 7 to October 29. Hailing from Cato Manor, Durban, Mbhele began his artistic journey with a year-long visual art programme at the Bat Centre, as well as participating in the Velobala weekend classes hosted by the Durban University of Technology.

Mbhele is also a member of the Amasosha Art Movement. This collective of young Durban artists not only nurtured his creativity, but also aimed to instil a sense of professionalism and unity among fellow artisans. An artwork by Mondli Mbhele which will be on display. Picture: Supplied In 2022, Mbhele was announced as the overall winner of the prestigious Sasol New Signatures Art Competition with his vibrant and thought-provoking piece, Iphasi nesiphesheli.

His debut solo exhibition, Ingoma Yothando, is a profound exploration of transformation within South Africa’s youth. Translated from Zulu, Ingoma Yothando means Song of Love, which serves as the thematic cornerstone of his work. Mbhele’s work questions transformation in the lives of people in South Africa, specifically the youth. His creative vision is deeply rooted in traditional dances and their accompanying music. Most of these dances are performed during various ceremonies, such as the introduction of a new family member, initiations for young men and women, weddings, funerals, even harvest seasons as a way to pay tribute to those who went before. These dances can be used as a vehicle to recall the past in order to have balance in one’s physical and spiritual life, both in the present and in the future. The dances were passed down from generation to generation.

An artwork by Mondli Mbhele which will be on display. Picture: Supplied Mbhele’s concern is with the preservation of these traditions in an era where technology and social media threaten to overpower the fabric of society and the rituals which have provided guidance. The medium of fabric collage resonates with Mbhele's interpretation of daily existence. “Fabric covers our bodies, while boosting our confidence and providing a canvas for each day,” he explained.

He realised that these offcuts have different qualities and value or worth, but when discarded they become a metaphor for a state of vulnerability. By collecting and using these offcuts, he creates a new dialogue between that which is discarded and its worth. Sasol’s art curator, Cate Terblanche, further explained: “The use of fabric offcuts in Mbhele’s work is significant. The fabrics are vibrant and colourful, and when experienced as a garment or other object, they convey a feeling of individuality, style and cultural pride. “However, the intricate use of offcuts to form a rather disjointed and unsettling tapestry of colliding images results in a poignant statement about contemporary society and its preference for instant gratification, slavish dedication to social media and disregard of traditional values and rituals.”