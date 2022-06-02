Arthur Fraser lays charges of R60m theft, kidnapping against Cyril Ramaphosa

Pretoria - Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser has laid criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa at a Johannesburg police station, accusing him of stealing $4 million (more than R60 million) and paying people to conceal the matter. Fraser also accuses Ramaphosa of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping suspects who were allegedly interrogated on his property at Phala farm in the Waterberg district of Limpopo.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a media statement seen by the Pretoria News, Fraser states that he laid formal criminal charges against Ramaphosa at Rosebank police station yesterday. He added that he gave police supporting documents including photographs, bank accounts and video footage. “Today I have taken the unprecedented step to lay charges against his excellency of the Republic of South Africa, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. The details of the charges and supporting evidence including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names are contained in my statement filed at the Rosebank police station,” Fraser said in the statement. Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser. Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars (in access of 4 million dollars) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker. They also include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery. The president concealed the crime from the SAPS and Sars and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence.”

Fraser said that the burglary at Ramaphosa’s farm took place on February 9 2020. The former spy boss said the conduct of the president and others “constitute the breach” of the prevention of organised crime act no 121 of 1998 (Poca) and prevention of corrupt activities act no 12 of 2004 (the Corruption Act). “I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour. I also trust that the president will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events described in my affidavit occurred on his property.” Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a criminal case has been opened against Ramaphosa.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The South African Police Service can confirm that a case of money laundering,defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping has been registered at the Rosebank police station this afternoon. The SAPS confirms that due processes will follow,” Mathe said. Ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Magwenya and former acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale did not respond to written questions. The questions included whether Ramaphosa was aware of the charges laid by Fraser and whether or not he bought the silence of potential witnesses. Fraser made headlines this week when he demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecute Ramaphosa’s security adviser, Dr Sydney Mufamadi, for alleged perjury at the commission inquiry into state capture.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a letter to the NPA last week, Fraser gave the prosecuting authority a week to make the arrests, and also explain why it had not charged Mufamadi, former SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta and two witnesses known as Mr Y and Mr W for perjury. He opened a case against Mufamadi and others at the Hillbrow Police Station last year but nothing much came of it. Mufamadi was minister of safety and security in Nelson Mandela’s cabinet. Fraser laid the criminal charges against Mufamadi, saying the former minister lied when he testified that R9 billion had been spent by the SSA when Fraser was at the helm of the intelligence agency. He accused Mufamadi of ballooning the figure of redundant access from R9 million to R9bn. According to Fraser, Jafta was in on the lie because he confirmed it under oath during his testimony at the same Zondo Commission. Fraser added that Mufamadi had also lied when he testified that the former spy boss employed his son at a warehouse that was used by the agency as a front company.

Story continues below Advertisement