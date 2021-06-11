Aubrey Manaka gets two life sentences for rape, murder of Precious Ramabulana

Pretoria - Self-confessed murderer, Aubrey Manaka, 29, was sentenced to two life sentences at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo this morning. Manaka, who had pleaded, guilty on Wednesday, for killing and raping 21-year- old, Capricorn TVET college student, Precious Ramabulana, kept swinging up and down as Judge Kganyakgo handed down his sentence.

He was facing four counts, including murder, rape, robbery and house breaking. He stabbed her 90 times at Ga-Ramakgopa Village in Botlokwa where Ramabulana was studying.

Aubrey Manaka in the Polokwane High court. Manaka stabbed TVET college student Precious Ramabulana 90 times. Picture: Mashudu Sadike In his judgement and sentencing, presiding Judge, Maake Kganyakgo said: “These are the deeds of an evil person and the deceased has died a gruesome death. Women have the right to walk freely and society requires protection from the courts from people like Manaka in order to gain confidence in the criminal justice system. “Precious was 21 years of age at the time of her death and still had a life ahead of her. When the crime was committed, Precious Ramabulana was defenceless and unarmed therefore a suitable sentence must be imposed to deter future offenders.”

Kganyakgo ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Two life sentences for rape and murder, 8 years for housebreaking and 15 years for robbery This follows an emotional testimony during mitigation and aggravation factors in the trial that lasted three days. Arguing, on behalf of Manaka, Lawrence Manzini said that Manaka had been responsible enough to take responsibility for his actions.