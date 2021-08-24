Award for Soshanguve’s fabulous anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu

Pretoria - Soshanguve anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu, 15, has scooped the award for the most inspiring girl at the ninth Fabulous Women’s Awards 2021. The teenager walked away with a prize in the category of Fabulous Girl of the Year for making a difference in her community, at the virtual competition celebration.

Other categories were the Woman Job Creation award, Woman Global Impact award and Woman in Health award. The Grade 9 pupil at Soshanguve Technical High School is a motivational speaker, and also plays the violin. Two year ago, she made headlines when she spoke out publicly about her first-hand experience of bullying by fellow pupils who mocked her for being black like, “shoe polish”.

Njabulo was nominated by someone who admired her work helping victims of bullying. “This pushes me to do more and to work even harder,” the delighted winner said. “It means I am on he right track with the work I do and that I should keep going and never give up.”

The names of the winners were announced virtually and the prize included a trophy, certificate and some goodies. Njabulo said the award would always remain memorable because it was presented on the eve of her birthday. “I’m grateful for the award because it was the best birthday present ever.”

In May this year, Njabulo made her debut appearance in a music video in which she was featured with hip-hop superstar Kwesta in the song Fire In The Ghetto. In the video, she portrayed the character of a gender-based violence activist who rescues her friend from an abusive relationship. Since then she has become something of a “celebrity”.