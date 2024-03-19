Bakwena ensures smoother and safer Easter journey

Road safety is one of Bakwena’s key pillars, and with the Easter holiday season on around the corner, various additional measures have been implemented, including partnering with various authorities to ensure the safety of motorists travelling the route. Bakwena is responsible for managing and maintaining a safe and reliable road infrastructure along the N1 and N4 highway routes within the Limpopo, Gauteng and North West to ensure greater road monitoring presence to promote driver vigilance.

"We would like to assure motorists that crucial roadworks will be suspended during this period,“ Bakwena said in a statement. “Bakwena is thrilled once again to announce our ongoing collaboration with Renault South Africa, Motus Corporation and the various law enforcement authorities, as we gear up to enhance road safety on the Bakwena N1/N4 route this Easter holiday.” Six Renault Clio vehicles, boasting a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, were officially handed over to Bakwena on Friday which will be used to bolster route surveillance, crash and road user assistance over this period.

Renault South Africa’s commitment to road safety is evident from the high safety standards they apply to all their vehicles. Their Human First Program is aimed at improving safety of all road users and reducing the number and severity of daily crashes. This road safety initiative is in its twelfth year and we are excited to have SANRAL on board as a new partner which will boost the safety of motorists travelling this Easter holiday season on the N1 from Pretoria right up to Beit Bridge border. “Road safety is one of SANRAL’s core pillars that underpin its operations and increasingly, we prioritise the use of technology and innovation to improve road safety.

“This partnership with Bakwena, Renault and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) speaks to the importance of public private partnerships to collectively achieve more. Thanks to Renault, these additional vehicles that will be on the road during the Easter holidays, will significantly aid increased visible policing and the presence of law enforcement,” said Vusi Mona, SANRAL’s general manager for communications and marketing. “As we prepare for the major influx of traffic on our roads during the Easter holidays, we want to remind road users that the road is a shared space and as individuals, we have a responsibility to use that space with the safety and wellbeing and all other road users in mind. It takes one good decision to save a life. So buckle up, obey the speed limits and make sure both drivers and vehicles are fit for the journey,” said Mona. Solomon Kganyago, chief operations officer, encourages motorists to plan their journey ahead of time and try to avoid travelling in the peak periods.

“Adhere to the speed limits, be extra cautious and alert when approaching busy intersections and areas of high traffic volumes. Ensure your planning includes sufficient time to stop and take a break at least every two hours or after travelling for 200km during your journey. “Driver fatigue occurs when motorists have not had enough time to rest before embarking on a long journey and potentially could lead to crashes and fatalities. “For a smoother travel experience and to use dedicated e-tag lanes, travellers with e-tags are encouraged to top up before their journey through self-service terminals available at N1 Total Panorama Petroport, N4 Total Magalies Petroport, N4 Kroondal Shell East and West, N4 Marlotti Guest Lodge Swartruggens.”

Peak periods, especially around the Pumulani and Carousel toll plazas, are expected between 12pm and 8pm on March 28 and 29 for northbound routes, and April 1 for southbound routes. Bakwena has once again partnered with Wheel Well whereby we will make available 25 children seats across all age ranges available for a minimal donation to road users who do not have seats for their children. This campaign will be taking place at Total Panorama Petroport on the N1 on Thursday 28 March between 10am and 1pm. The friendly staff from Bakwena and Wheel Well will be available to assist parents with valuable car seat advice as well.