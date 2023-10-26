Bakwena, partners roll out comprehensive road safety campaign in North West

Pretoria - Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire (Pty) Ltd (Bakwena) and its partners, including DP World, Spill Tech, Active Education, Drama for Change, and the North West Department of Basic Education, successfully rolled out a comprehensive road safety campaign in the North West region along the N1N4 route. This initiative focused on enhancing road safety awareness and education in 16 schools, spanning both primary and high schools.

The primary school road safety education programmes were engaging and interactive, emphasising the importance of using pedestrian crossings, safe road crossing techniques, and the significance of wearing seatbelts. As part of this initiative, reflective sashes referred to as “walking seatbelts” were distributed to foundation phase students to enhance their visibility to drivers and reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents. Meanwhile, high school learners experienced an interactive theatre performance focusing on road safety rules, jaywalking, and the hazards of alcohol abuse. During this extensive campaign, Bakwena organised a crash simulation event involving a car and a fuel tanker on the N4 highway through Groot Marico.

This lifelike simulation treated the scene as a real-life crash, with emergency services responding promptly to provide assistance. A comprehensive evaluation session, involving relevant authorities and emergency services, was held to assess the response to the crash and identify areas for improvement. DP World generously provided a fuel tanker for the event, which was displayed at Marico Academy to educate learners on the safe practices and precautions to take when near large vehicles. Defensive driver training was also provided to local bus drivers of the participating schools. According to the World Health Organization, the young are particularly vulnerable on the world’s roads and road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5 to 29.

Recognising the vulnerability of the youth on the roads, this campaign aimed to instil a culture of road safety awareness, beginning with primary school learners. By targeting education at this level, the initiative aspired to create a foundation for lasting road safety awareness. The schools that benefited from this initiative were New Majakaneng Primary, Majakaneng Primary, Seroophata Primary, Marico Academy, Phenyo-Botlhe Primary, Segwetlhane Primary, Leokeng Primary, St Catherine Primary, Bapo Primary, Nkikume Primary, Kgwanyape Primary, Michael Modisakeng Secondary, Mogale High, Thuto-ke-Maatla High, Johane Makolobetsi Secondary and St Theresa high. “Bakwena’s CSI programmes are aimed at making a meaningful impact on the lives of people in the communities along the routes we operate. We are passionate about their well-being and committed to educating road users and children on road safety as well as health, environmental and heritage, and socio-economic issues with the view to improve the lives of the people along these routes. Bakwena is committed to making a difference every kilometre of the way,” concluded chief operations officer Solomon Kganyago.