Bakwena reports overall reduction of fatalities along the N1/N4

Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire (Pty) Ltd (Bakwena), has reported an overall reduction of fatalities along the Bakwena N1/N4 route over the festive period of December 12, 2023 up to January 16, 2024. A total of 5 fatalities (2 of which were pedestrians) were recorded compared to the previous year of 10.

This significant reduction is attributed to increased law enforcement visibility and patrols along the route. Bolstering this effort, Bakwena, in collaboration with Motus Corporation and Renault South Africa, received an additional six Renault Clio vehicles to be used along the N1/N4 route. These vehicles assisted with visible policing, crash assistance and aiding motorists. Collectively travelling 28 100km along the route, the vehicles participated in 30 roadblocks, assisted in 68 crashes, aided 70 stranded/broken down motorists, conducted checks on 7 528 vehicles, and issued 2 453 AARTO notices.

Commenting on the national festive season statistics, Minister of Transport, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga, noted a decline in fatalities, despite more than 1 400 lives lost. The Transport Department dismissed claims of poor road conditions being a leading cause, attributing fatalities to drunk driving. Bakwena remains committed to its mission of zero fatalities and encourages motorists to adhere to road safety rules. Bakwena’s contribution towards road safety and the outcomes are aligned to UN’s Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, which is to prevent at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. Every holiday season, Bakwena encourages motorists to plan their journeys and implements additional measures over the festive period to assist motorists. Various campaigns are rolled out not just during the holiday periods but throughout the year within the schools around the N1/N4 corridor. Bakwena’s ongoing partnership with Motus Corporation and Renault South Africa contributes considerably to our Easter and Festive season campaigns.