BMW Rosslyn celebrates 50th anniversary with R4.2bn investment

Pretoria - The 50th anniversary celebration of the BMW Group plant in Rosslyn took place yesterday, and attending the event were Deputy President Paul Mashatile and City of Tshwane MMC Hannes Coetzee. They were joined by Dr Milan Nedeljkovi, a member of the board of management of BMW AG for production and chairperson of the board of management for BMW, and Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa.

Nedeljkovi revealed: “From 2024, we will produce the BMW X3 in South Africa as a plug-in hybrid and export it to the rest of the world.” To accomplish this, the group will invest R4.2 billion in the plant over a five-year period. Coetzee said: “The investment in electrification and digitalisation shows BMW’s commitment to South Africa. More than 23 000 individuals who are directly and indirectly employed at the BMW Group South Africa’s facilities and across its supply chain will have stable futures, as will BMW Group Plant Rosslyn.

“The investment also highlights the BMW Group’s crucial commitment to the South African automotive industry's transition to a green economy”, he said. The Rosslyn Plant is one of more than 30 locations that make up the global BMW Group Production Network. It has manufactured more than 1.6 million vehicles, including some historical models that are exclusive to South Africa, and sold vehicles to about 40 countries throughout the world, including 14 African countries. Coetzee said that the City of Tshwane was delighted to be part of BMW South Africa’s success story.

Nedeljkovi also highlighted the BMW Group’s collaboration with Unicef, which will provide primary and secondary students in South Africa with expertise in science, technology, engineering, arts and maths. “Nothing as a government makes us happier than a corporation working with us to improve the lives of future leaders,” Coetzee said “Given that the automotive industry underpins Pretoria’s economy and significantly boosts the GDP and employment, our coalition government is thrilled about this development,” he added.