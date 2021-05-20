Body of stranger buried on top of Eersterust family’s relative

Pretoria - Another family in Eersterust is unhappy with the City of Tshwane after the body of a stranger was buried on top of a relative at Eersterust Cemetery.

Everlyn Verveen, 70, said she discovered that the grave of her husband, Solomon Hardy Verveen, had been disturbed. Upon inquiring with officials at the cemetery offices she was told a member of the Nel family had been buried on top of her husband.

Verveen said she told the officials that her family were not related or even knew the Nel family, but the officials could not explain it further.

She asked for the Nel family’s contact details but was told the funeral parlour would have it.

After having to travel back and forth between the funeral parlour and the City of Tshwane Mamelodi offices, the Nel family were found and offered to exhume the body.

“They claimed they would open the grave in my presence, but by the time I got there at 8am it had already been opened,” she said.

“My issue is that I still have a lot of questions and don’t know when or why that person was buried on top of my husband, or when it was exhumed and what was taken out.”

Lesley Wapad, her son-in-law, said they were dismayed that despite their efforts to seal off the grave to ward off criminals who prey on cemeteries, it was the City that was now letting them down and invading their sacred space.

“Emotionally it’s very draining for my grandmother to have to run around to sort this out at her age. They disturbed the grave and threw things around without even fixing it, and if we had not gone there after the funeral we might have never found this out.”

Granddaughter Therinia Wapad said the family wanted the City to give them a proper explanation of what transpired and conduct an audit of all the grave sites.

Virginia Keppler, Patriotic Alliance regional spokesperson, said they were concerned because this was the second complaint regarding the same matter.

Keppler said they were demanding answers, especially given the run-around that Verveen had to undertake to report the incident and have it properly investigated.

“What is most appalling is that her husband’s grave was opened twice without her knowledge or presence. We cannot tolerate the utter disrespect with which the dead are being treated.

“The City of Tshwane must give an explanation of how these incidents can be prevented in future because to simply say sorry is not good enough.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “We appreciate that the incident would have caused family members of the deceased an emotional strain. The City can confirm a deceased person was unfortunately buried in a grave that ought to have not been used.”

“The City of Tshwane is committed to treating its residents, especially bereaved and deceased persons, with the dignity they deserve and for that reason we will seek to provide an informed explanation to the family following a formal investigation. The City has already, in co-operation with the deceased’s family, attempted to remedy the situation.”

A few weeks ago the Pretoria News reported that the Cyster family were astonished to learn their father’s grave had been opened up and a Mr Moore buried there without their consent.

