Bozz Mike releases debut album with Afropop vibe

Pretoria -Born in the Tzaneen township of Ngongo in Limpopo and now residing in Tembisa, Michael Maponya has released a gospel album titled Seteng Sediba SaMadi.

The album became available yesterday on all online digital music stores and on YouTube.

Maponya goes by the stage name “Bozz Mike” and is known for his diversity in the music industry.

Of the album, Bozz Mike said it had been a long difficult journey.

“These songs were composed in 2019 and the lyrics derived from the famous gospel hymn book called Difela Tsa Sione.

“Being a fan of jazz and fusion music, I also composed the same songs, as an instrumentals-only album, to be released shortly after this recent album.

“To set myself apart from most of the gospel artists, I made my kind of gospel to be more vibe-like, to suit those who love gospel and Afropop music, to accommodate young and old listening to it.”

He said his inspiration started as a result of a love of music from childhood. Today, he is a dedicated music writer, composer and producer.

“My biggest expectation is to make Bozz Mike a big brand in the music industry, as well as my recording label, called Bozz Em Entertainments, and collaborate with other artists.

“I will then say I have met my long-awaited dream.

“Like any other successful artist who walked along that path, I composed more and more music. Other songs will be released in the future.

“My musical ambitions drove me to where I am today; I never lost hope, and music to me is a calling.

“I always believe that Rome was never built in one day and that my time will come.

“Perseverance will always be the mother of success. If there is anyone out there who comes to the music industry with intention to enrich themselves, then this is not their place.”

Pretoria News