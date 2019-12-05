Pretoria - In a dramatic turn of events, Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was removed from office during the chaos-riddled special council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber.
This was after the motion of no confidence was successfully passed against Mokgalapa after it was tabled by the ANC during an ordinary council sitting, which collapsed last week.
The motion could not be carried out because council had 90 councillors, who didn't form a quorum after the EFF and ANC councillors walked out.
Mokgalapa was voted out with 111 votes cast by the EFF and ANC councilors, while the DA councillors abstained from the proceeding.
His removal came in the wake of the widely-reported sex scandal implicating him and the former MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge.