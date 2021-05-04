Brits man allegedly confesses to strangling girl, 7, burning body

Pretoria - Murder accused Moses Makoso, 31, abandoned his bid for bail when he appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges in connection with the kidnapping and gruesome killing of a 7-year-old girl, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

“It is alleged that on 29 April 2021, the young girl, her brother and a friend had gone to the bush in Maboloka (near Brits) close to Makoso’s house to get traditional cucumber. Makoso called the three children to his house,” said North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions Lumka Mahanjana.

“He (Makoso) then instructed the brother and the friend to go back home to wear shoes. He promised to give them fish on their return. The two boys left and he then led the little girl back to the bushes where he strangled her to death and put wood on top of her body before he torched her.”

She said when the brother and his friend returned to Makoso’s house, they found no one at the premises.

“The boys told the aunt of the young girl of what had happened. Later that day, the aunt reported the child missing to the police,” said Mahanjana.

“It is alleged the community and the family searched for the missing child. Only on the following day that they went to Makoso’s house. He was apprehended and handed over to the police.”

Mahanjana said Makoso pointed out to the police where he had killed and burnt the young girl’s body.

“On (Sunday) 02 May 2021, Makoso allegedly confessed to the killing and burning of the child’s body,” she said.

On Monday, residents of Maboloka village protested outside the Brits Magistrate’s Court where Makoso was appearing for the murder of the 7-year-old girl.

African News Agency (ANA)