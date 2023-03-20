Bus company dumps EFF after threats from government to suspend support

Pretoria - The Transnat bus company dumped EFF members who where hoping to be ferried to their different locations during their national shutdown. This after government issued a warning to the company that if the government sponsored company is involved in the ferrying of EFF members, government business may be halted.

The party had enlisted the services of the company during their Monday national shutdown calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down and for an end to load shedding. However, In a letter written to the EFF, the company said it could no longer provide buses due to threats from Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. ♦️Must Read♦️



A corrupt Minister Of Transport, Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga used the tender system to threaten bus companies for them to cancel all buses that the EFF booked ahead of the #NationalShutdown#RamaphosaMustGo pic.twitter.com/vvBdDwVeVL — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 20, 2023 The letter, titled “Cancellation on the supply of hired buses for 20th March” reads in part: “We have received the instruction from Minmec (National Minister of Transport) that as subsidised bus operators we are required to provide services tomorrow (20 March 2023) since it’s a normal working day in accordance with our contractual obligations and requirements.’

The letter adds buses were not to be rented to any other party since they were contracted to the government. “We were further informed that in the event that of failure to adhere to these instructions, will prejudice our relationship with the relevant contracting authority and may result in buses being impounded under these circumstances and our contract not being extended and or cancelled,” the letter read. “It is regrettable based on the above instruction, we are unable to assist with your requirements as it will be in breach of our contract.”

The letter added they would be refunding the party. EFF leader Julius Malema leads the protest of the national shutdown through the streets of Tshwane towards the Union Buildings Video: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) #ShutdownSA #ShutDown #JuliusMalema @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/UCFdtSV34r — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) March 20, 2023 A communique circulated in government corridors confirmed Chikunga held a meeting with the bus company late on Sunday. The communique read that by all accounts no buses should be hired out for purposes of attending the stay away.