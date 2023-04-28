Businessman Isaac Mbatha celebrates Freedom Day by motivating entrepreneurs

Mbatha, who started his business when he was 24, said the “real power struggle was not really about opening a co-operative company and starting to get tenders because that is not a long sustainable wealth”.

Pretoria - The founder of Sky Tents, Isaac Mbatha, marked Freedom Day yesterday by motivating small entrepreneurs in Mabopane.

He told his audience he decided to go into business after spending some time washing and repairing tents in KwaMashu, Durban.

“A lot of people don’t see it in their heads or a lot of people see it in their heads, but they don’t really understand the journey,” he said.

According to him, many people were afraid to fail in their endeavour to pursue their aspirations in business.