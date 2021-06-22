Busy week as Limpopo police arrest over 800 suspects

MORE than 800 suspects, aged between 27 and 53, were arrested in Limpopo in the past week. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojalefa said they were nabbed for various offences including murder, business robberies, rape, burglaries, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession of and dealing in drugs, robbery with a weapon other than a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and impersonating a police officer.

Mojalefa said: “During some of the operations, members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol Team were conducting patrol duties along the R37 between Lebowakgomo and Polokwane when they arrested a 31-year-old suspect for possession and dealing in drugs. “This after they noticed a suspicious blue Hyundai i20 motor vehicle parked outside the road in Ga-Chuene village. They then approached the vehicle and requested to search it. “While searching, they noticed that the boot door's cover was not properly fitted and when they opened it, they discovered a blue plastic bag containing 500 sachets of nyaope to the estimated value of R130 000.”

In another incident the police received information about a suspect who was delivering illegal cigarettes. He was driving a Nissan NP 200 bakkie in Seshego, outside Polokwane. “Police reacted swiftly and rushed to the vicinity. Upon arrival, they positively spotted the vehicle and followed it until it stopped at one of the rental residences. “It was searched and police found two boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes containing 130 cartoons with a street value of R13 000. The suspect, aged 42, was arrested."

In Makhado, in the Vhembe District, members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol Team apprehended a 27-year-old man for impersonating a police officer and being in possession of dangerous weapons. “We received a tip-off about a suspicious gold Jeep Patriot with North West registration numbers driving around Makhado town. “The vehicle (had( the SAPS insignia displayed and the driver was alleging that he is a detective from Rustenburg.

“Upon further interrogation, it soon came to light that he was not a police officer and also not the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was also searched and a gas pistol Glock 19 replica was found, with an Okapi knife. “Preliminary investigations indicated that the owner of the vehicle is a police sergeant from Rustenburg Detectives who is on suspension, pending cases against her,” Mojalefa said. During the arrests, police confiscated 122 641 counterfeit cigarettes sticks, 15 dangerous weapons, 2 342g of dagga, several dagga plants, 0.008g nyaope, five Firearms, 438 127ml of liquor, 21 knives, seven stolen or hijacked vehicles. Police issued 1 431 fines.