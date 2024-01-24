Call for people to serve on clinic committees

Tshwane MMC for Health, Rina Marx has encouraged residents to take part in nominations of community members willing to serve on the clinic committees for three years. She echoed sentiments recently expressed by the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who called on Gauteng residents to seize “an opportunity to improve the quality of service and patient experience of care at their local clinics by nominating individuals to serve as clinic committee members in more than 370 public clinics in the province”.

The process for nominations will be concluded at the end of January 2024. Marx said: “As the MMC responsible for Health in the City of Tshwane, I would like to support this call because clinic committees play an important role as the interface between communities and clinics.” She explained that committees were nominated by community members and ensure that the primary healthcare facility remains responsive to community needs.

“They play an important oversight role,” she said. Nomination forms, she said, were available at clinics and once completed can be submitted there as well. “Successful nominees will serve on the clinic committees on a volunteer basis (no stipend) for three years. Clinic committees are ideally placed to advocate for community needs as far as healthcare is concerned. Do make use of this opportunity to place your nominations,” Marx said.