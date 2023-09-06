Campaign to educate women about dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant

Pretoria - Tshwane Health MMC Rina Marx joined and supported the launch of the 9-9-9 Campaign hosted by the Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. The campaign is an initiative to create awareness about the dangers of pregnant women consuming alcohol.

Foetal Alcohol Syndrome usually occurs when alcohol is absorbed by the foetus, resulting in mental, physical and behavioural disorders in children. The 9-9-9 Campaign is held over nine consecutive days throughout the nine provinces, leading up to September 9. “As MMC for Health, I would like to encourage all women of childbearing age to be aware of the dangers associated with alcohol consumption during pregnancy,” Marx said.

Alcohol can damage the foetus at any stage of pregnancy. Some of the signs and symptoms associated with Foetal Alcohol Syndrome include low body weight, poor co-ordination and memory, hyperactivity and learning disabilities. According to the World Health Organization, South Africa has among the highest reported rates of foetal alcohol spectrum disorders in the world. Foetal Alcohol Syndrome is preventable but there is no cure and it cannot be reversed.