Cansa marks 90 years of caring for cancer sufferers

BETTY MOLEYA Pretoria - The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) yesterday held a virtual session to celebrate 90 years of existence.

It was founded in 1931, to establish a cancer register, centres and clinics throughout the country where optimal treatment and diagnostics methods could be investigated. Now its focus and services are for those affected by cancer and to educate the public on how to lower cancer risk. In the 1990s, the National Cancer Association changed its name to the Cancer Association of South Africa.

Chairperson of the board, Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile, said as they were celebrating 90 years, their vision in the next few years was to see the association self-sufficient and being able to provide for their literature in all South African languages. “I would like to see us reach every corner of South Africa, but our long-term vision is a cancer-free society,” said Memani-Sedikle. She said Cansa’s 90-year celebration was all about honouring and thanking everybody who showed dedication and loyalty in educating the public about cancer. There was a trip down memory lane from their humble beginnings to where they are at the moment.

CEO Elize Joubert said they were the sole biggest contributor to cancer research in South Africa. “When we initiated this programme, we gave a grant to Dr George Oettlé in 1958, and over the years we have contributed millions to cancer research in South Africa,” said Joubert. During yesterday’s celebration they also made educational videos about cancer and how to get tested for various cancers.