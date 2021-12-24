Celebrate New Year’s Day at Tshwane All White Festival Reloaded

Pretoria - After organisers decided to postpone the annual Tshwane All White Festival last week, it returns on New Year’s Day as Tshwane All White Festival Reloaded, to give revellers the entertainment they deserve. The event will be held at Rama City, with headliners such as Mafikizolo, Amon Mokoena, Nutty Nice, Tshwane's very own Vusi Ma R5, who is making waves in the city with his bacardi sounds, and other local and national performers.

One of the event organisers, Tebogo Manganye, yesterday told Pretoria News that the event replaces the one they postponed on Reconciliation Day, as they they want to deliver the same level of entertainment they had provided without fail for the past 15 years. He did say since the pandemic, they have been faced with uncertainties. “We were not happy with turnouts because of our expectations. There were various challenges that we were faced with as event organisers. People enjoy themselves at a previous Annual Tshwane All White Jazz Benefit Concert. Picture: Supplied “We took the decision that all patrons who turned up for the December 16 event would be given free access to the reloaded festival.“

He said people were reluctant to buy tickets as they were waiting for the president's address which did not take place, and so the turnout would have been too low. “People were expecting the president to cancel events for the festive season and that discouraged them from buying tickets. Another issue was the weather, as it was predicted that it was going to rain.” Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled last year because of lockdown restrictions, and many event organisers were faced with challenges as they could not host any events countrywide. Not only will the event be a musical fair, but it will also pay tribute to those that have lost their lives to Covid-19, and to survivors of the deadly virus.