City has no powers to grant exemptions for load shedding

The City of Tshwane is unable to grant exemptions to areas lacking dedicated networks for load shedding mitigation, said MMC for Utilities Themba Fosi. Fosi was addressing concerns raised by communities and businesses regarding exemptions from load shedding.

He explained that the City was working hard to reduce load-shedding impact by going to the open market to revive the operations of two of both Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations. “In addition to powering the two power stations, the City also released a request for information on procuring energy from independent power producers,” he said. He said after careful consideration “the City has determined that it is unable to grant exemptions to areas lacking dedicated networks for load-shedding mitigation”.

“This decision is in accordance with the provisions outlined in NRS 048-9(3), which mandates the equitable distribution of load-shedding impacts across customer categories,” he said. Fosi said an entity seeking exemption from load shedding must demonstrate preparedness to withstand power outages through the provision of standby generators or alternative back-up systems. Moreover, he said, such entities must express willingness to finance the establishment of dedicated networks tailored to their specific requirements.