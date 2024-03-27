City in talks with Kolonnade to accommodate public transport operations

The City of Tshwane has formally initiated talks with the management of Kolonnade Shopping Centre to ensure that a long-term solution is achieved as far as public transport operations are concerned. Situated on Sefako Makgatho Drive in Montana, Kolonnade Shopping Centre is one of the largest and most successful in Tshwane, which has been in existence for almost three decades.

Katlego Mathebe, MMC for Roads and Transport, said the shopping centre lies at the epicentre of residential and commercial developments, which attract large volumes of customers and employees who rely on public transport. However, no provision for public transport accommodation was made during the construction of the shopping centre. “The result of this has been an undesirable situation outside the shopping centre, with an increase in informal minibus taxi ranks and informal trading stalls. This has been a safety concern for many road users, including pedestrians,” Mathebe said. “In this first of many engagements to follow, the shopping centre management expressed their commitment to contribute towards a sustainable solution. The City is working with various stakeholders to provide sustainable public transport accommodation.

“I also wish to express gratitude to the relevant ward councillors and other shopping centres in Tshwane for their commitment to provide for public transport facilities to ensure that public transport operations are properly accommodated.” Mathebe said the City will work to put processes in place to partner and deliver a seamless transport system that is safe and guarantees a whole-of-society approach. “For a long time, individuals and businesses have had to suffer the inconvenience of an inadequate transport system. Our collective efforts will build a city that works for all its people,” the MMC added.