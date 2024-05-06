City makes strides in rolling out prepaid meters

THE City of Tshwane’s MMC for Utilities, Themba Fosi, says the metro is pleased with the strides made in its prepaid meter roll-out initiative. Fosi said the City was committed to enhancing service delivery and ensuring equitable access to electricity for all Tshwane residents.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to modernise infrastructure, improve efficiency and enhance revenue security, we are pleased to announce significant progress in our prepaid meter roll-out initiative,” he said. He said the City had embarked on a comprehensive plan to address arrears accounts and replace stagnant conventional meters. “As outlined in our funding plan, we aimed to install 12 000 prepaid meters annually for arrears accounts and replace 20 000 stagnant conventional meters per year. This will add to the current customer base of 286 994 prepaid electricity meters,” he said.

Fosi reported that a total of 13 827 prepaid meters had been installed to date, underscoring the City’s commitment to efficient electricity metering and improved service delivery. To date, he said, a total of 4 637 prepaid meters were installed for arrears accounts. “The City is equally focused on replacing stagnant conventional meters. A total of 9 190 prepaid meters have been installed as part of prepaid meter replacements,” he said.