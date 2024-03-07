City to hire more than 4 000 EPWP workers

The City of Tshwane is set to hire at least more than 4 000 people for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) run by the municipality. This was an undertaking made by Deputy Mayor Nasiphi Moya, who expressed optimism about the imminent employment of 4 770 EPWP beneficiaries from all regions of Tshwane following a recent lottery draw.

“The EPWP is a social development initiative that is aligned with the national government’s short- to medium-term job creation and skills development imperatives,” she said. Moya explained that selection of participants took place through a lottery process, which ensured transparency, rotation and prevention of nepotism. Participants, she said, would be placed within various projects in the City to augment service delivery commitments while providing financial relief for community members on a fixed-term contract basis.

She said: “Historically, the City has struggled to reach prospective participants on their mobile phones for the purposes of signing their contracts.” He encouraged applicants to remain alert and to answer their mobile phones as the City would be reaching out to the successful applicants. “Contracting of the successful applicants will run from March 5 to 11, 2024, at the Sammy Marks Council Chamber, Pretoria CBD. For future applications, applicants are advised to use the EPWP USSD portal by dialling *120*5757#,” Moya said.

The City’s digitised registration system for recruiting EPWP workers was launched last year and has been hailed for its potential to eliminate the need for lengthy paperwork and make the registration process more efficient and convenient for all. Former Community and Social Development Services MMC Peggy de Bruin said the City wanted to ensure that all information was captured accurately and securely, reducing the risk of errors or fraudulent activities. Pretoria News