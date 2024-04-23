City to restore power to Pretoria east on Wednesday

RAPULA MOATSHE [email protected] AFTER enduring a weekend without electricity, residents in the Pretoria east suburbs can look forward to having power restored to their households and businesses from tomorrow (Wednesday).

This comes after the City of Tshwane said it envisaged returning power from Wednesday although in a phased approach after the Mooikloof substation caught fire last week, plunging many areas into darkness. The affected areas are Woodlands Boulevard, Garsfontein east of Solomon Mahlangu, Pretorius Park, various extensions, including Woodhill, Mooikloof Estate and Mooikloof Ridge, Olympus, Zwavelpoort, The Wilds Estate, Moreleta Park, including Pretoria East Hospital, Woodlands Lifestyle Estate, Woodhill Lavender Estate, Park View Shopping Centre, East Side Church and School, Moreleta Park Group 7 and various extensions.

Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City’s energy and electricity team was working around the clock in making sure all work on-site was expedited. So far the team has completed the installation of panels and the installation of busbar and bus wiring was scheduled to be done by Sunday. In addition, the City reported that pressure testing of transformers and transformer cables was completed while the installation of control cables was ongoing.

Mashigo said meggering of the network was currently undergoing ongoing tests. A power outage in the area was experienced last Wednesday after the fire broke out at Mooikloof substation, causing extensive damage to the facility. Utility Services MMC, Themba Fosi, said the Mooikloof 132/11kV substation had an explosion, resulting in a fire on Transformer B and the 11kV panels.

The incident, he said, was caused by a fault originating from one of the 11kV power lines outside the substation. Fosi pleaded with residents to exercise patience as the City was working on repairing the substation. “We understand the inconvenience this situation causes to residents and businesses in the affected areas.