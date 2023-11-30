City’s new urban management plan to speed up service delivery

The City of Tshwane’s implementation of a new urban management plan, which includes grass-cutting and patching potholes, will be used as a spur to drive service delivery this festive season. The executive mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, has over the past week been part of the urban management teams working to restore basic services and improve the face and look of the city.

He reported the teams have been busy attending to core services such as cutting grass, patching potholes, marking roads, fixing street lights and cleaning illegal dumping sites. “This work forms part of the plan to gradually roll out our new urban management model which seeks to identify and prioritise key major routes within the city, including public spaces such as parks and key buildings,” he said. He was happy that there was already a visible difference in region 3 at Fountains Circle where municipal teams have cut grass and cleaned the key route into the city.

Municipal workers clean up the streets as part of the new urban management plan. Picture: SUPPLIED “Further down at the corner of Nelson Mandela Drive and Willow Road, we fixed a major water leak that had caused traffic delays and a lot of frustration for motorists,” he said. Brink also visited Centurion in region 4, saying he was pleased to learn that this month the region had fixed more than 755 water leaks out of 988 service requests. “More visible work has also been done in region 6 areas, such as Atterbury Road and Tsamaya Road in Mamelodi, by cutting grass, patching potholes and marking roads,” he said.