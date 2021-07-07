Cold, windy conditions in Tshwane will pass soon - weather service

Pretoria - The cold and windy conditions that have swept across Tshwane since yesterday are no cause for concern and will soon pass, according to the South African Weather Service. Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said this was in no way an indication of an approaching cold front in the city.

If anything, Chiloane said there was a servere high-pressure system around the KwaZulu-Natal, Richards Bay area, which was moving in an anti-clockwise direction. She said as a result of this cold wind was coming in from the ocean, bringing in moisture, hence the cloudy conditions. And even though the cold front affecting those areas had led to light showers in KwaZulu-Natal in recent days and a cold front affecting several parts of the Cape provinces, Chiloane said this would not affect Tshwane in any major way.

“I know everyone is worried about the cold weather and low temperatures, but as Gauteng is further inland, it shouldn’t be severely affected. Tshwane is simply experiencing the surface high behind the cold front affecting the other areas. “Tshwane is close to KwaZulu-Natal, but this is nothing to worry about as the weather conditions this side will start to increase slightly and the cloud cover will also be cleared up later today (yesterday).” He said the cold front would move further away from the coast, bringing weather conditions to normal temperatures experienced around this time of the year. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that there was no conclusive evidence that short-term variations in meteorological conditions or weather had a strong influence on the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

It said the disease had been transmitted in all regions of the world, whether in hot or dry and humid climates. The global health body said while temperatures and humidity may influence how long the virus survived outside of the human body, this effect was in all likelihood to be small compared to the degree of contact between people. It said information at its disposal indicated that the virus was mainly transmitted directly from person to person.