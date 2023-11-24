‘Community can play a part in fight against sale of unsafe food’

The involvement of communities in the fight against the sale of unsafe food products by spaza shops or wholesalers is crucial. This was said by the City of Tshwane’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba, who this week appealed to members of the public to report any illegal activities related to the manufacturing, preparation, repackaging or selling of any food products.

The public can report such cases to the municipal health services section on 012 358 4656 / 8609 / 3146 / 8611 / 3218. Bokaba said: “Residents are also urged to be observant when buying food and ensure that the food they buy is fresh and not past the sell-by date.” The message by the City followed a report by the Pretoria News that the Ga-Rankuwa community was on the warpath against the illegal operations of spaza shops in the township.

The community recently started a campaign calling on authorities to deport their owners and shut down illegal spaza shops before November 25. Campaign leaders Nonkululeko Qhotsokoane and Thabiso Maringa drafted a petition to raise concern about the continued operation of tuck shops by foreign nationals who are in the country illegally. The petition was sent to various government departments, which include Home Affairs, Labour and Health as well as the SAPS and the City of Tshwane.

The recent incident involving at least 22 learners from Tlotlo-Mpho Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa, who took ill after consuming snacks believed to have been supplied by a foreign national, was cited in the petition. Petitioners said illegal spaza shop owners were notorious for selling fake goods, illegal contraband and expired foodstuffs. They claimed there was no proper monitoring of spaza shops and that those operating them illegally contravened by-laws by erecting structures anywhere without applying for rezoning.

Bokaba said the City recently ramped up its operations on illegal spaza shops and businesses selling expired or contaminated food products. The joint operation team, which is led by the MMC for health Rina Marx, MMC for community safety Alderman Grandi Theunissen and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief Yolande Faro, is composed of environmental health practitioners, members of the TMPD, building inspectors and the Emergency Services Department’s fire section. Bokaba said: “Before the recent incidents of children dying and some falling sick after allegedly consuming food products purchased from spaza shops in different areas across the province, the City’s environmental health practitioners had been conducting weekly inspection blitzes on businesses checking compliance regarding the sale of food products.”

Since the intensification of the operations, he said, several businesses across the city’s seven regions had been issued with prohibition orders, meaning that such businesses could not operate until they complied with the City’s health by-laws. “Some of the raided businesses received fines related to failing to produce a certificate of acceptability, failure to provide effective pest control measures, hygienic handling of food on the premises and adequate protection of food products against spoilage and contamination,” he said. Bokaba explained that in accordance with Regulation R638 of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, vendors are restricted from storing, transporting, preparing or selling any food without a certificate of acceptability.