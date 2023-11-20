Concern about attacks on cyclists in Gauteng suburbs

Athletes Safety SA has expressed concern about the recent attacks targeting cyclists in Pretoria East, Centurion and Johannesburg ahead of Virgin Active’S 94.7 Ride Joburg road race this weekend. Organisation spokesperson Phillip Ralehlaka said the rise in attacks on cyclists was worrisome especially during summer, which is a busy season for cyclists to prepare for “a couple of big races lined up including the 94.7 Ride Joburg which is one of the biggest cycling events in Africa”.

A 57-year-old Pretoria cyclist was stabbed in the back by unknown assailants while riding his bicycle between the R21 and M18 roads in Centurion, recently. The victim is recuperating in hospital. Yesterday, the victim's daughter, told the Pretoria News that he did not want to be interviewed because he needed space to recover in hospital.

The daughter, who did not want to be identified, said: “They were a group of about 12 cyclists on a ride on a very well-known route the cyclists use. He was riding at the back and suddenly he felt something really hard hitting him on the back and fell. The two suspects took his bicycle and ran away with it.” She said her father tried to get up to chase his attackers but he couldn't because he was in pain. “He fell on the ground. And the guys that were travelling with him turned back and saw that he was actually stabbed in the back with a blade,” she said.

She was told that the blade was about the length of a full arm and at least 8cm in width. “It (the blade) went right next to his spine. The doctor said he was lucky that it didn’t go through the aorta because he could have bled out in about three minutes,” she said. In a WhatsApp community group in Pretoria East, a message was shared raising alarm about “numerous attacks on cyclists since last week in Pretoria East, Midrand and Joburg north”.

“Please avoid the area between Irene and Red Barn towards R21. On weekends (there are) numerous hijackings of cyclists (happening) in those areas. Please spread this info to all clubs, cycling groups and cyclists,” the message said. Ralehlaka said: “We would like to remind everyone, cyclists and runners, to stick to the basics as far as their safety is concerned; avoid jogging wearing headphones, wear reflective clothes when jogging or cycling outdoors, and avoid cycling in secluded areas.” He advised people to consider jogging or riding as a group.

“For cyclists we recommend those who can to club together and get a safety car to escort them,” he said. Athletes Safety SA also called for police visibility at known crime hotspots and for local authorities to maintain street lights, cut long grass and fix potholes. Motorists have been urged to be patient with cyclists and joggers.