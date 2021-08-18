Concern after 23 000 young girls, teenagers pregnant in 12 months

Pretoria - Young people need to be exposed to more health and sex education to avoid teenage pregnancy and diseases. This was the sentiment of some concerned parents and DA social development spokesperson in Gauteng, Refiloe Nt’sekhe, after reports that 23 226 teenagers were reported to be pregnant, between April 2020 and March 2021.

The revelation was made by Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi in the legislature. Concerned parents Dikeledi Nkosi and Nosiviwe Banda said these days young people were exposed to sexual information early in their lives. “At this stage, we would be lying if we said our children engage in sex not knowing what could happen. I think I speak for a lot of parents when I say sometimes teenagers fall pregnant, even when they were warned about pregnancy by families and teachers.

“I think we have to ask ourselves have we stopped teaching or have they stopped listening, or do they think maybe they won’t fall pregnant,” Nkosi said. According to Banda: “It would not be crazy to wonder if they were misled, taken advantage of, or afraid to talk to us when they thought they made mistakes. “We have to find where the disconnect is – between the teenagers who find themselves in these situations and us, senior citizens, who are supposed to guide them. Sometimes I wonder if our children are afraid to speak to us.”

Nt’sekhe said this was indication of a great need by the Gauteng Department of Education, Department of Social Development and Department of Health to strengthen their teenage pregnancy and sex education campaigns. “Teenage pregnancy impacts negatively on educational opportunities for young girls, especially those without proper support and help, and then less likely to finish high school and pursue a career to support their families. “According to MEC Mokgethi, 934 babies were delivered by girls aged 10-14, and 19 316 by teenagers aged 15-19. A staggering 2 976 children, aged 10-19, terminated pregnancy. In total, there were 23 226 teenage pregnancies in Gauteng,” said Nt’sekhe.

“These numbers are incredibly troubling, considering that these are young girls, who still have bright futures ahead. “Teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and health problem. It poses a health risk, to both mother and child, and it has social consequences – such as continuing the cycle of poverty and early school drop-out,” said Nt’sekhe. Zitha Hansungule, of the Centre for Child Law, said: “It is very important to ensure pregnant pupils are given the necessary support by schools and communities to facilitate their return to education, and have a chance at completing school and accessing higher education."

Hansungule said provincial departments of Education need to account to the national department on what they were doing to ensure pregnant pupils, and those who have given birth, returned to school. “We urgently call on the Department of Basic Education to finalise the National Learner Pregnancy Policy, gazetted for public comment in 2018. We are disappointed that it has taken so long for this important policy to be finalised and implemented. “Repeated calls have been made to the department to finalise the policy. We continuously receive complaints of schools excluding pregnant pupils, contrary to a Constitutional Court ruling.”