Concern over jumbo Charlie’s state of health at Pretoria Zoo

Pretoria - The EMS Foundation has again accused the National Zoological Gardens (Pretoria Zoo) of depriving resident elephant Charlie of getting the best available healthcare. The organisation says that for more than 16 months it’s been pleading for internationally renowned zoo and captive elephant experts to assess Charlie’s condition. The foundation said instead of complying with the request, the zoo administrators said they would be carrying out a scheduled routine hour-long medical assessment of Charlie, and “extended an invitation for an elephant expert to attend”.

Story continues below Advertisment

EMS said: “No date was given for this medical assessment and the administrators insisted that the expert be accredited in South Africa.” The National Zoological Gardens said it had invited both the Pro Elephant Network and the EMS Foundation to be part of the examination in March, but both were unable to attend. The zoo management reiterated that Charlie was in good health following “a recent physical examination, which was a routine, periodic medical examination”.

“Our veterinary team, together with support from a group of veterinary specialists, conducted all aspects of the planned examination on the elephant. “During the examination, the veterinarians and a team of invited specialists undertook haematology and blood chemistry analyses, faecal glucocorticoid metabolites analysis, bronchoalveolar lavage and a trunk wash, radiology of distal extremities, a dental and eye examination, as well as a diagnosis for possible TB.” “This zoonotic disease can be transferred from humans to animals and vice versa. Preliminary screening using acid-fast bacteria ziehl neelsen stain showed no signs of TB. However, the mycobacteria culture results are still pending.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The zoo said Charlie was a beloved member of the family, whose health and wellness was of top priority. Chief director Leslie Mudimeli said they were encouraged by his clean bill of health. “As always, we and all staff are committed to ensuring a high standard of welfare for the animals in our care.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Meanwhile, the EMS Foundation has offered to relocate, rehabilitate and rewild Charlie. “One month later, following a highly publicised outcry about the dire conditions at South Africa’s flagship national zoo, another letter was sent to Minister of Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy with an offer from the EMS Foundation to rehabilitate, relocate and reintegrate Charlie into a wild system in Limpopo where his needs as an elephant would be more satisfactorily met,” EMS said. Pro Elephant Network said it had formally requested that the ministry and SA National Biodiversity Institute grant it access to Charlie in order for an “urgent, independent veterinary and behavioural assessment”.

Story continues below Advertisment

A petition by EMS Foundation titled “Free Charlie and close the elephant exhibition at the Pretoria Zoo in South Africa” has allegedly garnered over 40 000 signatures. Charlie was born in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in 1982. He was captured as a youngster and trained to perform in the Brian Boswell Circus. The circus owner and staff appeared in court on animal cruelty charges of contravening the Animal Protection Act. The charges included beating, chaining, confining and not providing sufficient water and shade to the elephants.