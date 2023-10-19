Construction of new taxi rank in the pipeline for Mamelodi

Pretoria - The construction of a new taxi rank is in the pipeline in Mamelodi township with a view to invest in public transport infrastructure in the City of Tshwane. This is all thanks to Mams Mall, NAD Property Income Fund, Resilient Properties, and the two resident taxi associations in Mamelodi, Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association and Mamelodi Local and Long-Distance Taxi Association.

Efforts made by the partners to work together culminated this week in the signing of the Mams Mall taxi facility operational and management agreement by the City of Tshwane. MMC for roads and transport, Katlego Mathebe, said the agreement is set to pave the way for the construction of a new taxi rank in Mahube Valley, Mamelodi. It was envisaged that the taxi rank facility will be completed and operational by the Easter period of next year.

Mathebe said the signing of the agreement was as part of the commemoration of October as Transport Month. “The process to commence with the taxi rank facility is welcomed, especially at a critical time where the City is highlighting the need for all relevant stakeholders to invest in public transport infrastructure. “The completion of the facility will contribute towards the improvement of the quality of public transport services in Tshwane,” she said.

She highlighted that any major development within the city must make provision for public transport facilities. “I would like to express gratitude to all the relevant stakeholders who have made a success of the initiative and call on existing shopping centres to accommodate public transport facilities. “The City is always willing to partner with the private sector and property owners in providing public transport facilities in their respective shopping centres,” she said.